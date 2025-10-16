Advertisement
Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest after ‘great progress’ in call

Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump said he and Vladimir Putin made 'great progress' in a call and agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

President Donald Trump said he would meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Budapest after making “great progress” in a call just a day before Ukraine’s leader is due at the White House to push for US-made Tomahawk missiles.

Trump did not give a date for the meeting in the

