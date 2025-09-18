Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump says he will designate Antifa ‘a major terrorist organisation’

AFP
Quick Read

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump today said he would designate “Antifa” - a shorthand term for “anti-fascist” used to describe diffuse far-left groups - as “a major terrorist organisation”, a move he has threatened since his first term.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save