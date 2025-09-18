US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump today said he would designate “Antifa” - a shorthand term for “anti-fascist” used to describe diffuse far-left groups - as “a major terrorist organisation”, a move he has threatened since his first term.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He called Antifa “A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER”.

Trump on Tuesday threatened to go through with such a designation after senior White House official Stephen Miller vowed the Administration would dismantle an alleged “vast domestic terror movement” that he linked to the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump since his first term has ascribed blame to Antifa for various actions he dislikes, from violence against police to conducting the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.