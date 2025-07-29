Advertisement
Trump says he declined financier Jeffrey Epstein’s invitation to visit his island

By Chris Cameron
New York Times·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump. Jeffrey Epstein owned two islands in the US Virgin Islands. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump said today that he had “never had the privilege” of visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island because he had turned down an invitation from the financier.

As part of a continued effort by Trump to distract, deny and deflect from his long-running relationship with Epstein, the

