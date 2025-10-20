Trump warned Hamas would be "eradicated" if it failed to comply with the agreement. Photo / Getty Images

Trump says Hamas will be ‘eradicated’ if they breach Gaza deal

US President Donald Trump says he will give Hamas a chance to honor the Gaza truce deal with Israel, but warned the group would be “eradicated” if it fails to do so.

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them, if we have to. They’ll be eradicated, and they know that.”

Trump’s comments came as two of his top envoys met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after weekend violence threatened to wreck the fragile ceasefire the US president brokered nearly two weeks ago.

Trump, however, insisted that American forces would not be involved against Hamas, saying dozens of countries that have agreed to join an international stabilisation forces for Gaza would “love to go in.”