Trump says Hamas will be ‘eradicated’ if they breach Gaza deal

AFP
2 mins to read

Trump warned Hamas would be "eradicated" if it failed to comply with the agreement. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump says he will give Hamas a chance to honor the Gaza truce deal with Israel, but warned the group would be “eradicated” if it fails to do so.

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re

