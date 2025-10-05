A senior Hamas official on October 5 said the Palestinian militant group is eager to reach an agreement to end the war and implement a prisoner swap with Israel, as negotiators converge in Egypt for talks. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

Trump says Gaza deal talks to go on ‘a couple of days’

President Donald Trump says talks on implementing a truce for Gaza will take days, while his foreign policy chief, Marco Rubio, warned that Israel needs to stop bombing for a hostage release to happen.

“They’re in negotiations right now as we speak. They’ve started the negotiations. It’ll last a couple of days,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We’ll see how it turns out. But I’m hearing it’s going very well.”

In a text exchange with CNN released on Sunday, Trump said “yes” when asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on board with ending the military campaign in Gaza.

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas were set to hold talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, with Netanyahu expressing hope that hostages held in Gaza could be released within days.