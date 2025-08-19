Advertisement
Trump rules out US troops but eyes air power in Ukraine deal

By Shaun Tandon
AFP·
4 mins to read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out sending US troops but envisioned extending US air power as Western nations began hashing out security guarantees for Ukraine before any potential summit with Russia.

Trump, in a flurry of diplomacy aimed at ending the war, brought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and top

