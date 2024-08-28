Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Trump rally shooting: FBI say would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks not motivated by specific political ideology

By Glenn Thrush
New York Times·
5 mins to read
Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks, seen in a yearbook photo, first showed an interest in committing acts of public violence in 2019, the FBI say.

Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks, seen in a yearbook photo, first showed an interest in committing acts of public violence in 2019, the FBI say.

The man who tried to kill former US president Donald Trump in July first showed an interest in committing acts of public violence in 2019 but narrowed his focus to Trump after the announcement of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World