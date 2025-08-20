Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump raises pressure on central bank, calls for Fed governor to resign

By Beiyi Seow
AFP·
3 mins to read

Donald Trump urged Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to resign, citing mortgage scrutiny. Photo / Drew Angerer, AFP

Donald Trump urged Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to resign, citing mortgage scrutiny. Photo / Drew Angerer, AFP

US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on the US central bank, calling for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to step down – after his recent criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates sooner.

“Cook must resign, now!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save