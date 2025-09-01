US President Donald Trump has quashed rumours of his death by posting a golf photo. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has quashed rumours that he has died.

Social media exploded last week with thousands of unverified claims that the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief had died after he had been out of the public eye for two days – with hashtags #whereistrump and #TRUMPDIED being used in posts.

But the following day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share a photo of himself playing golf with American football coach Jon Gruden, 62, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The Republican politician captioned the post with: “Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden - A really nice guy, and true character!”

The rumours about Trump’s death intensified when the conspiracy theorists pointed out that he had no events scheduled for this weekend – which is unusual because President Trump typically makes some form of public appearance.