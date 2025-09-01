Advertisement
Trump quashes death rumours, playing golf with Jon Gruden

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has quashed rumours of his death by posting a golf photo. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has quashed rumours that he has died.

Social media exploded last week with thousands of unverified claims that the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief had died after he had been out of the public eye for two days – with hashtags #whereistrump and #TRUMPDIED being used in posts.

But

