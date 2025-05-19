- US President Donald Trump announced Russia and Ukraine will start ceasefire negotiations after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Putin said Moscow will propose a memorandum with Ukraine outlining positions for a possible peace deal.
- Putin thanked Trump for enabling the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow in over three years.
US President Donald Trump says Russia and Ukraine will begin negotiations towards a ceasefire “immediately”, after he held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the grinding conflict.
“Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform after the call, adding that the “tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had agreed with Trump that Moscow will propose a “memorandum” worked on with Ukraine outlining positions for a “possible” future peace deal.
Putin made the comment after speaking to Trump by phone in a call he said lasted more than two hours.