Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Trump pressures broadcasters over critical coverage of him, escalating attack on speech

Zolan Kanno-Youngs
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump was hosted by King Charles at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump was hosted by King Charles at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump said today that regulators should consider revoking the licences of broadcasters who air negative coverage or commentary of him, indicating that his assault on critics’ language is motivated at least in part by personal animus.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save