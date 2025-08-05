Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump policies have had an impact, including a drop in interest from foreign visitors

By Lauren Kaori Gurley
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Las Vegas and other traditional hot spots are experiencing a slowdown.

Las Vegas and other traditional hot spots are experiencing a slowdown.

Some of America’s favourite resort towns and beach getaways are a little quieter this northern summer.

United States President Donald Trump’s trade wars and immigration crackdown appear to be dampening the travel boom that has defined the summers since the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save