Trump may use military against drug cartels - reports

US President Donald Trump has reportedly directed the Pentagon to use military force against cartels deemed terrorist organisations. Photo / Bonnie Cash, UPI, Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is moving to target Latin American drug cartels with the military, US media have said, after Washington designated several narcotics trafficking groups as “terrorist” organisations earlier this year.

The New York Times reported that Trump has directed the Pentagon to use military force against cartels deemed terrorist organisations.

The Wall Street Journal said the President ordered options to be prepared, with the use of special forces and the provision of intelligence support under discussion, and that any action would be coordinated with foreign partners.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly, while not confirming the reports, said in a statement that Trump’s “top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organisations”.

The United States designated Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and six other drug trafficking groups with Latin American roots as terror groups in February.