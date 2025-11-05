Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump let down by candidates who are ‘not Maga enough’, Republican insiders claim

Kieran Kelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Zohran Mamdani cleared 50% in winning the New York City mayoral election. Photo / Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani cleared 50% in winning the New York City mayoral election. Photo / Getty Images

Republicans have been “taught a lesson” after the Democrats achieved a clean sweep in the first major elections since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Zohran Mamdani, a pro-Palestinian socialist, was elected the first Muslim mayor of New York City yesterday. And Democrats Mikie Sherrill

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save