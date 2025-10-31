Advertisement
Trump keeps world guessing with shock nuclear test order

Danny Kemp with Sebastian Smith in Washington
AFP·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump reiterated his desire for US nuclear weapons testing, causing global tension and confusion. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has reiterated that he wants testing of US nuclear weapons, but again failed to clarify whether he meant live explosions in an order that has provoked global tension and confusion.

Asked by an AFP journalist whether he meant conducting underground blasts for the first time in the

