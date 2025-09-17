Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / World

Trump is not as unpopular as his opponents think, as opinion polls show a complicated picture

Opinion by
David M. Drucker
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump waves yesterday as he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, bound for Britain. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump waves yesterday as he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, bound for Britain. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump is not as popular as he claims.

But neither is he as unpopular as his opponents might like to think.

That’s the simple explanation. Dig under the hood, however, and things get complicated.

I’m constantly asked to assess Trump’s political standing; it’s among the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save