India, the world’s most populous country, was one of the first major economies to engage the Trump administration in broader trade talks.
But six months later, Trump’s sweeping demands and India’s reluctance to fully open its agricultural and other sectors have so far prevented New Delhi from sealing a deal.
“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country,” Trump said.
He added that India has “always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE”.
In addition to the 25% tariff, India will face “a penalty for the above”, Trump said, without any specification.
The measure comes as the 79-year-old Republican has signalled he intends to tighten US pressure on Moscow to halt fighting in Ukraine and negotiate a peace deal.
This week, Trump said he was giving Russian President Vladimir Putin 10 days – which would mean the end of next week – to change course in Ukraine or face new tariffs.
He had previously threatened to impose “secondary tariffs” that would target Russia’s remaining trade partners – such as China and India – seeking to impede Moscow’s ability to survive already sweeping Western sanctions.
Despite the tariff threat, New Delhi said it was committed to continuing negotiations on “a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement”.
China trade talks
Trump has set out to upend the global economy by trying to leverage US economic power to squeeze trading partners with tariffs and force foreign companies to move to the United States.
He has already announced deal outlines with five countries – Britain, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines – as well as the one with the 27-nation EU.
US and Chinese officials held talks this week in Stockholm on extending a trade truce that has temporarily lowered tariffs from soaring triple-digits.
While no deal was announced at the meetings, both sides are eyeing an extension before the August 12 deadline.
Meanwhile, Trump has threatened Brazil with 50% tariffs – in part to pressure the South American ally to shut down the trial of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro on coup charges.
He has also instituted separate levies targeting specific sectors, including steel, copper and automobiles.
Trump has imposed many of his sweeping tariffs citing emergency authorities, which are being challenged in US court.
