Imports to the US from India will incur a 25% tariff from Friday. Photo / Indranil Mukherjee, AFP

US President Donald Trump said imports to the US from India will face 25% tariffs, while also announcing an unspecified “penalty” over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian weapons and energy.

The measures will kick in on Friday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding to a host of other tariff hikes – some up to 50% – set to take effect the same day.

In a separate post, Trump said the August 1 deadline “stands strong, and will not be extended”.

He had previously issued multiple delays to his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs since first announcing them in early April, while instituting an interim 10% baseline.

The 25% tariff on India would be marginally lower than the rate announced in April, but is higher than those of other Asian countries that have struck preliminary trade agreements with Washington.