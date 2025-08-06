Donald Trump ordered a 25% tariff on Indian goods over India's purchase of Russian oil. Photo / Wine McNamee, AFP

US President Donald Trump has ordered steeper tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, opening a new front in his trade wars just hours before another wave of duties takes effect.

An additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, set to come into place in three weeks, stacks atop a separate 25% duty entering into force on Thursday (local time), taking the level to 50% for many products.

Trump’s order also threatens penalties on other countries that “directly or indirectly” import Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Exemptions remain, however, for goods targeted under sector-specific duties such as steel and aluminium, and categories that could be hit later, like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Smartphones are among this list of exempted products for now, notably shielding Apple from a major hit as the US tech titan shifts production from China to India.