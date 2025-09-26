Heightening the break-glass moment, the felony charges against Comey, who stands accused of making false statements and obstructing justice, were rushed into court as Trump’s handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, hurried to beat the quickly approaching statute of limitations on Comey’s purported crimes.

The rush to prosecute Comey was the clearest example yet of how the normal process of justice has been reversed under Trump, showing how the President came into his second term with targets already in mind and ultimately pressured the Justice Department, over a degree of internal resistance, into finding a way to charge a former director of the FBI.

Halligan, who had been working as a top official in the White House staff secretary’s office and had previously served as a personal lawyer for Trump, had until now never prosecuted a single case in her career.

Trump nevertheless appointed her as interim US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday NZT after publicly berating Attorney-General Pam Bondi on Sunday for not moving more aggressively to prosecute Comey and two other figures who are longtime targets of his retribution campaign, Letitia James, New York’s Attorney-General, and California Senator Adam Schiff.

Although Halligan had not been fully briefed on the Comey case before arriving and despite an energetic effort by the career professionals under her to dissuade her from bringing charges, she did exactly that.

In a highly unusual move for a top federal prosecutor, she personally presented the case against Comey to the grand jury, according to two people familiar with the matter.

In voting to indict, the grand jury judged that the evidence it heard indicated that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Comey might have committed a crime.

Prosecutors have expansive sway over grand juries, and it remains unclear, given the secretive nature of such bodies, how much the grand jurors were aware of the broader circumstances of the case.

Since his first term in the White House, Trump has wanted prosecutors who would follow through on his desire to use the legal system to punish his perceived enemies, mostly in vain.

He often railed to his own advisers and on social media about those he wanted to face charges but who were never prosecuted — among them, Hillary Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

In his second term, Trump has recruited Justice Department officials who share his sense of persecution and has been emboldened by a Supreme Court ruling granting him a broad form of immunity from prosecution.

Summarily fired

That has allowed him to effectively lay waste to the post-Watergate norms that for nearly half a century have kept presidents from intervening directly in the affairs of the Justice Department.

In the past eight months, Trump’s Justice Department has summarily fired scores of prosecutors and agents who worked on the criminal cases that he faced while he was out of office.

And he has often used those cases as a justification for seeking retributive prosecutions not only against Comey, but also against other opponents like James, who pursued a civil case against him in New York, and Schiff, who while serving in the House led impeachment hearings against him.

The two-count indictment against Comey is the most far-reaching and public example of the second Trump Administration’s efforts to co-opt the criminal justice system.

And while Trump’s allies see it as an overdue and legitimate effort to hold Comey accountable for what they consider an abuse of power, it could well go down as a moment when a fundamental democratic norm — that justice is dispensed without regard to political or personal agendas — was cast aside in a dangerous way.

“What we are seeing is the almost wholesale collapse of the Justice Department as an organisation based on the rule of law,” said Alan Rozenshtein, a former department official who now teaches at the University of Minnesota Law School.

That Trump could successfully initiate such a case also increases the potential costs of opposing him, an expansion of presidential power that could chill public dissent across the country.

Even before Comey was indicted, Trump and his allies defended bringing charges against him, claiming it was a form of payback for the hardships that Trump had faced as a defendant and arguing that turnabout in the courts was simply fair play.

After the indictment became public, Trump posted on his social media site, “JUSTICE IN AMERICA!”

Glaring differences

But while Trump was pursued by multiple prosecutors and ultimately indicted in four different venues, there were glaring differences between those investigations and the case against Comey.

In none of the Trump cases, for example, did President Joe Biden ever go on social media and publicly declare his desire for Trump to be prosecuted to millions of followers.

Nor did Biden appoint one of his own personal lawyers to oversee any of the Trump cases, two of which were handled by an independent special counsel, Jack Smith, and two of which were brought by local prosecutors operating beyond the control of the president.

Trump’s allies were particularly incensed by what was often considered the flimsiest case against Trump: the one filed by the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, under a novel legal theory greeted with scepticism by many legal experts.

But even that offers key distinctions with the nascent case against Comey.

Bragg, acting independently and with little dissension on his team, filed the indictment against Trump after nearly a year’s worth of investigation and a months-long grand jury presentation. Two judges — one state, one federal — evaluated the case and found it sound.

Bragg’s case ultimately ended with Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up unlawful acts related to the 2016 election. Trump received a mostly symbolic sentence that came with no punishment, and his lawyers are appealing the verdict.

The district attorney also brought that case after declining to go forward with a previous case against Trump. The earlier case had been advanced by his predecessor and caused significantly more dissent in his office, including the departure of several prosecutors who objected to what they saw as a hasty push to indict Trump.

Trump’s allies have suggested that the presence on Bragg’s team of a former Biden Justice Department official, Matthew Colangelo, indicates that Biden had somehow influenced the district attorney. There is no evidence that Colangelo functioned as an intermediary between the Justice Department and the district attorney’s office.

Colangelo and Bragg had worked together at the New York attorney-general’s office, and Colangelo took the job in the district attorney’s office after having grown tired of commuting to Washington each week.

New York Attorney-General Letitia James appears during the civil fraud trial for Donald Trump in State Supreme court in Manhattan, on October 25, 2023. James led a three-year investigation into Trump that culminated in a lawsuit and civil fraud trial after which Trump was found liable by a judge for conspiring to manipulate his net worth. Photo / Dave Sanders, The New York Times

There are also shades of the president’s eager targeting of his opponents in James’ civil investigation into Trump.

While running for attorney-general in 2018, James campaigned in part on pledges to investigate the president, then in his first term. Shortly after being elected, she opened an investigation into his company.

James’ inquiry was spurred by comments that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen made before Congress, saying that Trump had a history of fraudulently exaggerating the value of his properties to receive favourable treatment from lenders.

Her investigation lasted three years, culminating in a lawsuit and civil fraud trial after which Trump was found liable by a judge for conspiring to manipulate his net worth. The judge assessed him a penalty that, with interest, grew to more than a half-billion dollars.

Recently, an appeals court evaluating the case struck down that penalty, criticised James for her comments during the 2018 election and allowed the trial judge’s finding of liability to stand only so that the case could proceed to New York’s highest court for review. Earlier in the case, when Trump’s lawyers sought to convince a federal judge that James had acted vindictively, they were rebuffed.

Trouble ahead

Because the circumstances surrounding Comey’s indictment were significantly more problematic, the case could run into trouble after it goes in front of a judge.

Comey’s lawyers are likely to seek to make hay out of the fact that Halligan’s predecessor, Erik Siebert, chose to quit his job rather than move forward with the case.

They could also try to get their hands on — and then exploit to their advantage — a memo written by members of Siebert’s staff about why an indictment should never have been filed in the first place.

Trump’s own remarks about the case could come back to haunt him.

Last weekend, Trump pre-emptively declared on social media that Comey, James, and Schiff were “all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done”.

A prejudicial statement like that could easily be featured in a motion accusing the Justice Department of taking part in an improperly vindictive prosecution.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office today, Trump insisted that he had no control over the prosecution.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen because I don’t know,” he said.

But he soon added: “I can only say that Comey is a bad person. He’s a sick person. I think he’s a sick guy, actually.”

Comey was indicted about seven hours later.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Alan Feuer, Jonah E. Bromwich and Maggie Haberman

Photographs by: Monica Jorge, Dave Sanders

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES