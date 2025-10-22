Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump has claimed millions from the US Government. He has power to order payment

Perry Stein
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

US President Donald. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald. Photo / Getty Images

Ever since his inauguration in January, President Donald Trump has sat uncharacteristically silent in the face of a potential windfall of more than US$100 million ($170m) from United States taxpayers.

As a private citizen, he claimed he was entitled to money to compensate him for what he calls politicised investigations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save