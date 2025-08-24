Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump hails new Texas electoral map aimed at keeping grip on Congress

AFP
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

US President Donald Trump praised a newly passed Texas electoral map as a “tremendous opportunity” to help his Republican Party retain control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

Texas legislators overnight gave final approval to the redistricting effort engineered to create five new Republican-leaning seats, as the state senate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save