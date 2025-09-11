The trial of Ryan Routh, charged with plotting to shoot Donald Trump, began after jury selection. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

The trial of a man charged with plotting to shoot Donald Trump on a Florida golf course during last year’s election campaign has begun in earnest after three days of jury selection.

In an unusual step, defendant Ryan Routh, 59, is representing himself at the trial in Florida, which is expected to last between two and four weeks.

Minutes into his opening statement, Judge Aileen Cannon interrupted Routh as he talked about the history of humanity and conflicts around the world, according to US media.

Routh pressed on with rambling digressions on matters unrelated to his case, the outlets reported, so the judge said opening statements were over and asked the prosecution to call its first witness.

The Hawaii resident, who has no legal training, is charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and firearms offences. He faces life in prison if convicted.