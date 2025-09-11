Routh was arrested on September 15 after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking from bushes on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing a round before the November election.
The agent opened fire and Routh, who apparently fled in a vehicle, was arrested shortly after.
The incident came after an assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024, in which Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots during a rally. One of them grazed Trump’s right ear.
Routh’s apparent motives remain unclear.
He said he voted for Trump in the 2016 election but has since made statements against him, including calling him a “baboon” and an “idiot” in a recent court filing.
He has a fixation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reportedly travelled to Kyiv in an attempt to join foreign volunteer units before being rejected because of his age and lack of experience.
– Agence France-Presse