The head of the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) is being removed, a senior defence official has said – the latest in a series of top officers to be fired this year.

The removal of Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, who headed the DIA since early 2024, comes after the agency produced a preliminary assessment that said US strikes on Iran in June set back Tehran’s nuclear programme by just a few months.

The assessment – which was widely reported on by US media – contradicted claims from President Donald Trump that the strikes totally destroyed the nuclear sites, drawing the ire of both him and officials within his administration.

Kruse “will no longer serve as DIA director,” the senior defence official said on condition of anonymity, without providing an explanation for the general’s departure.

Prior to becoming director of the DIA, Kruse served as the adviser for military affairs for the director of national intelligence, and also held positions including director of intelligence for the coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.