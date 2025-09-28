A protester waves a flag outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on September 27, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. Photo / Getty Images

State authorities in Oregon on Sunday sued to halt the deployment of US troops to the northwestern city of Portland, a day after President Donald Trump ordered the move.

The deployment would follow similar moves by the Republican President to mobilise troops against the wishes of local Democratic leadership in Los Angeles and Washington DC.

Trump says the deployments are necessary to crack down on crime and protests against his contentious and wide-ranging mass deportation drive.

The suit filed by Oregon and Portland authorities on Sunday accused Trump of overreach, saying the move “was motivated by his desire to normalise the use of military troops for ordinary domestic law enforcement activity”, particularly in jurisdictions run by his political opponents.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has delivered on campaign promises to go after undocumented migrants in a drive that lawyers and NGOs say has led to frequent violations of people’s rights.