Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December

AFP
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump on September 16, 2025, extended a delay on enforcing a potential ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app's sale from its Chinese owner. Photo / Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

US President Donald Trump on September 16, 2025, extended a delay on enforcing a potential ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app's sale from its Chinese owner. Photo / Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

US President Donald Trump has extended a delay on enforcing a ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app’s sale from its Chinese owner.

The announcement, made through an executive order, came despite Trump telling reporters earlier on Tuesday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save