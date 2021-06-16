Trump-endorsed Florida congressional candidate claims opponents conspired to kill her

Anna Paulina Luna speaks to the crowd during the Save America Tour earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

A Florida congressional candidate obtained a stalking injunction against one of her soon-to-be opponents, saying her potential political opponents conspired to kill her.

Anna Paulina Luna is running in the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Representative Charlie Crist.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Luna obtained a temporary injunction against William Braddock, a Florida resident who planned to register with the Federal Election Commission as a Republican candidate to run against her.

Luna also singled out Matt Tito and Amanda Makki, who she referred to as her "political opponents".

"I received information yesterday (at midnight) regarding a plan (with a timeline) to murder me made by William Braddock in an effort to prevent me from winning the election for FL-13," Luna wrote in her petition for an injunction.

"I feel and fear that this is an orchestrated attempt on my life being organised and carried out by William Braddock and he claims he is working together with Ms [Amanda] Makki and Mr [Matt] Tito," she added.

The accused Braddock told the Tampa Bay Times he had only met Luna once and doesn't even have her phone number.

Braddock said he shook Luna's husband's hand at an event, thanking him for his service in the military, and informed Luna that he would be running against her.

"This woman is off her rocker and she does not need to be representing anyone," Braddock told the newspaper.

"It is a false police report and she's probably going to jail for filing a false police report."

A spokesperson for Luna told The Hill she " has no comment at this time due to multiple ongoing law enforcement investigations of this matter".

"Those investigations are based upon Mr Braddock's own threats and actions, and we are confident the facts will be public at the appropriate time."

It's understood the injunction was served to Braddock at the end of last week and a hearing to extend it has been set for June 22.

"I'm shocked but it's kind of like this is what she does," Tito said. "She can't debate you on the policy issues. She plays the victim better than anybody I've ever seen."

Her political campaign has been suspended for the time being.

Braddock is unable to go to a coffee shop popular with conservative groups or attending any events where Luna will be speaking.

Luna's political career has been endorsed by former US president Donald Trump.