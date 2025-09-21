Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump demands Bondi prosecute political foes in Truth Social posts

Jeremy Roebuck, Perry Stein, Salvador Rizzo
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney-General Pam Bondi and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week. Photo / Tom Brenner, for The Washington Post

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney-General Pam Bondi and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week. Photo / Tom Brenner, for The Washington Post

United States President Donald Trump yesterday demanded that Attorney-General Pam Bondi move swiftly to prosecute several political opponents in a series of extraordinary social media posts.

The move amounts to a breakdown of traditional firewalls that have existed between the White House and the US Justice Department on prosecutorial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save