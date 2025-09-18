Advertisement
Trump declined to approve $680 million in Taiwan military aid, pushing future arms sales

Noah Robertson, Ellen Nakashima
Washington Post·
A Taiwanese Coast Guard boat patrols in the waters off the Chinese city of Xiamen, in Kinmen, Taiwan, on May 10. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump declined to approve more than US$400 million ($680m) in military aid to Taiwan this summer, as he tries to negotiate a trade deal and potential summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to five people familiar with the matter.

The decision, which may still be

