Donald Trump confirmed he will meet Anthony Albanese "very soon" while criticising journalist John Lyons. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump has confirmed he will meet Anthony Albanese “very soon” while berating a veteran Australian journalist.

John Lyons, the ABC’s Americas editor, was among reporters that spoke to the United States President overnight as he was leaving the White House for London for a second state visit to the United Kingdom.

Lyons asked Trump “how much wealthier” he was since being re-elected president, to which Trump said he did not know and that his kids were “running my business”.

“But most of the deals that I’ve made were made before, and that’s what I’ve done for a life – I built buildings like I’m building a building here,” he said, before going on to boast about ordering the construction of a new White House Ballroom that he insisted would knock “your socks off”.

Lyons went in for another shot, asking if it was “appropriate” that “a president in office should be engaged in so much business activity”.