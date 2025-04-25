However, both sides have continued their attacks amid disagreements over his proposed peace deal terms.

‘Crimea will stay with Russia’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s President, said he would not agree to Trump’s demand that “Crimea will stay with Russia”.

Zelenskyy said the territory, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, belongs to Ukraine and that his position had not changed. His comments will probably frustrate the US President, who has said he wants to bring about a deal “as fast as possible”.

Trump said the US wanted to save “5000 young Ukrainian and Russian men” weekly by ending the conflict, saying it would be a “big honour”.

He added: “I think we’re pretty close. No deadline. I just want to do it as fast as possible.”

It is the second time this week that Trump has said a peace deal is “very close” and came as Steve Witkoff, a White House envoy, was greeted by Putin with open arms at the Kremlin.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin spokesman, said they discussed the possibility of reviving direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, and described the talks as “constructive”.

Witkoff met with the Russian leader for three hours, the spokesman added.

The meeting took place a day after a Russian strike killed 12 people in Kyiv.