- Donald Trump claimed a peace deal to end the Ukraine war was “pretty close” after his envoy met Vladimir Putin.
- Trump’s proposal faces challenges, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejecting the demand that “Crimea will stay with Russia”.
- Talks continue amid ongoing attacks, with Trump emphasising the urgency to save “5000 young Ukrainian and Russian men” weekly.
Donald Trump said a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine was “pretty close” as his envoy met with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, at the Kremlin on Friday (local time).
The US President said negotiations involving Moscow and Kyiv were “coming along”, but described talks as “very fragile”.
His comments came after a car bomb in Moscow killed a leading Russian general. The Kremlin blamed Ukraine for the attack on 59-year-old Yaroslav Moskalik. Kyiv has yet to comment.
Trump has been desperate to get Russia and Ukraine to agree to a peace deal and deliver on his promise to end the war.