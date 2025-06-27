US President Donald Trump is celebrating a Supreme Court win. Photo / Getty
US President Donald Trump said Friday he can now push through a raft of controversial policies after the Supreme Court handed him a “giant win” by curbing the ability of lone judges to block his powers nationwide.
In a 6-3 ruling stemming from Trump’s bid toend birthright citizenship, the court said nationwide injunctions issued by individual district court judges likely exceed their authority.
“This was a tremendous win,” Trump told reporters in a hastily arranged press conference at the White House. “I want to just thank again the Supreme Court for this ruling.”
Trump said he would now proceed with “so many policies” that had been “wrongly” blocked, including his bid to end birthright citizenship, and stopping funding for transgender people and “sanctuary cities” for migrants.
US Attorney-General Pam Bondi, standing alongside Trump at the podium, said the ruling would stop “rogue judges striking down President Trump’s policies across the entire nation”.
“This is really the opposite of that,” Trump said. “This really brings back the Constitution.”
Trump separately hailed a “great ruling” by the Supreme Court to let parents opt their children out of LGBTQ-themed lessons at public schools.
The Supreme Court did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born on US soil.
But the broader decision on the scope of judicial rulings removes a big roadblock to Trump’s often highly contested policy agenda and has far-reaching ramifications for the ability of the judiciary to rein in Trump or future US presidents.
Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship is just one of a number of his moves that have been blocked by judges around the country – both Democratic and Republican appointees – since he took office in January.
Courts have, for example, blocked or slowed down his hardline immigration crackdown, firing of federal employees, efforts to end diversity programmes and punitive actions against law firms and universities.
Past presidents have also complained about national injunctions shackling their agenda, but such orders have sharply risen under Trump, who saw more in his first two months than Democrat Joe Biden did during his first three years in office.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, authored the majority opinion joined by the other five conservative justices.
“Federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch,” wrote Barrett, who has previously been a frequent target of Trump loyalists over previous decisions that went against the President.
The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying “no right is safe in the new legal regime the Court creates”.