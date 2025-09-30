Advertisement
Trump budget boss Russell Vought drives push to thwart Congress’ spending power, cut agencies, fire staff

Coral Davenport
New York Times·
14 mins to read

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, has exerted his influence over nearly every corner of President Trump's Washington with his command of the levers of the federal budget. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, was preparing the Trump Administration’s 2026 Budget proposal this northern spring when his staff got some surprising news.

Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team was unilaterally axing items that Vought had intended to keep.

Vought, a numbers wonk who rarely raises his voice,

