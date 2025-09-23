Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump border tsar Tom Homan cleared after FBI bribery probe closed

Cameron Henderson
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Tom Homan allegedly promised to approve immigration-related government contracts in exchange for the money. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Homan allegedly promised to approve immigration-related government contracts in exchange for the money. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump’s border tsar has been accused of accepting US$50,000 ($85,389) from an undercover FBI agent as part of a bribery investigation.

Tom Homan allegedly promised to approve immigration-related government contracts when he joined the Administration in exchange for the money.

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, closed the investigation into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save