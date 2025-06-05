Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard

The Trump administration has been in an ongoing showdown with academia. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a ban on visas for foreign students who are set to begin attending Harvard University, ramping up his administration’s crackdown on higher education.

“I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University or in an exchange visitor programme hosted by Harvard University,” Trump said in a statement.

The Trump administration has been in an ongoing showdown with academia, and Harvard in particular.

The Ivy League institution has continually drawn Trump’s ire while publicly rejecting his administration’s repeated demands to give up control of recruitment, curricula and research choices.

Trump’s proclamation said his decision would take effect immediately and “shall apply to aliens who enter or attempt to enter the United States to begin attending Harvard University” through the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.