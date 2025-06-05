Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard

It added that current international students already attending Harvard on various visas faced a review, and risked having “their visas revoked”.
The move was necessary to protect “national security”, the statement said.
“In my judgment, it presents an unacceptable risk to our nation’s security for an academic institution to refuse to provide sufficient information, when asked, about known instances of misconduct and criminality committed by its foreign students,” Trump said.
He also charged that “Harvard and its affiliated organisations on campus continue to deny hardworking Americans equal opportunities”.
“It is not in the interest of the United States to further compound Harvard’s discrimination against non-preferred races, national origins, shared ancestries, or religions by further reducing opportunities for American students through excessive foreign student enrolment,” it said.
Thursday’s edict appears to apply to Harvard University only.
The Trump administration has targeted foreign students explicitly, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowing to “aggressively” revoke visas to students from China.
Last week, as students graduated, a judge extended a temporary block on Trump’s bid to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students.
