Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump backs Australia’s nuclear submarine deal after Aukus review

AFP
3 mins to read

Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump have signed a deal on critical minerals and submarines. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump have signed a deal on critical minerals and submarines. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

US President Donald Trump says Australia will get coveted nuclear-powered attack submarines and has signed a deal on rare earth minerals with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The promise to Australia, which promotes itself as a key US ally against China, came after the Trump administration said this year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save