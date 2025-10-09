US President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr linked autism to circumcision and pain medication. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump and his Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy jnr, today promoted another fringe theory about autism – this time linking it to circumcision or to pain medication given for the procedure.

The claim was swiftly derided by experts who said the main study cited by proponents of this theory was strewn with errors and it was yet another example of Kennedy’s penchant for “pseudoscience”.

“Don’t take Tylenol [paracetamol] if you’re pregnant and when the baby is born, don’t give it Tylenol,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

“There’s two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” chimed in Kennedy, adding: “It’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol.”

“None of this makes sense,” Helen Tager-Flusberg, a professor at Boston University and an autism expert, told AFP.