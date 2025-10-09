Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump and Kennedy push debunked autism claims linking Tylenol, circumcision

Charlotte Causit
AFP·
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr linked autism to circumcision and pain medication. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr linked autism to circumcision and pain medication. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump and his Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy jnr, today promoted another fringe theory about autism – this time linking it to circumcision or to pain medication given for the procedure.

The claim was swiftly derided by experts who said the main study cited by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save