Trump and Fed’s Powell clash over Fed HQ renovation price

By Frankie Taggart
AFP
4 mins to read

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell had a tense meeting over the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion renovation. Photo / AFP

Donald Trump and United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell have appeared together for a tense meeting as the President toured the central bank after ramping up his attacks on its management of the economy.

Trump – who wants to oust Powell for refusing to lower interest rates but likely

