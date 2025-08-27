Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Trump and advisers, including Kushner and Blair, meet on Gaza’s future

By Maggie Haberman
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Palestinian families flee their homes in the Jabalia al-Balad and Abu Iskandar areas north of Gaza City, after the Israeli Army announced its intention to expand the scope of the military operation and focus on Gaza City. US President Donald Trump held a lengthy Oval Office meeting on about the postwar future of the Gaza Strip. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Palestinian families flee their homes in the Jabalia al-Balad and Abu Iskandar areas north of Gaza City, after the Israeli Army announced its intention to expand the scope of the military operation and focus on Gaza City. US President Donald Trump held a lengthy Oval Office meeting on about the postwar future of the Gaza Strip. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

United States President Donald Trump held a lengthy Oval Office meeting today about the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, even as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas remains elusive and residents of the territory face a humanitarian crisis.

Trump met for more than 90 minutes with his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save