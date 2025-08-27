During the first Trump Administration, he led the way on Trump’s biggest diplomatic achievement, the Abraham Accords establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and three Arab states and has his own business and other ties to the region.

Details of today’s meeting were not immediately clear. Witkoff revealed plans for the meeting in a Fox News interview yesterday, saying that the Administration was assembling “a very comprehensive plan” to deal with the region.

Trump has spoken in broad terms about a bright future for Gaza — but not necessarily one that includes the Palestinians who live there.

He has mused about turning the territory into a luxury resort and, at times, moving its residents elsewhere.

The Oval Office meeting came the same day that Rubio met the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs at the State Department, according to a readout from Israeli officials. Rubio and Gideon Sa’ar spoke about the situation in the Middle East, including the aftermath of the Israeli war on Iran, the Trump Administration’s bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites, and the war in Gaza.

Recently, the US became more active in distributing aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The United Nations Security Council has said the territory is facing a hunger crisis caused by Israel, which has pounded Gaza with strikes since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas sparked the fighting.

Witkoff has been Trump’s lead in talks that led to the return of some of the hostages taken by Hamas during the bloody attack, but efforts at a sustainable ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages have encountered roadblocks.

While previous talks managed to briefly stop the fighting, the US and Israel continue to seek a comprehensive deal to end the conflict and return the rest of the hostages.

The Israeli military has been gearing up for a full-scale offensive to take over Gaza City. Israeli officials say the new military push would begin in the coming weeks unless Hamas agrees to Israel’s terms.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Maggie Haberman

Photographs by: Saher Alghorra

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES