Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump adviser defends labour official’s firing, deflects on how data was politically ‘rigged’

By Maegan Vazquez
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The US Labour Department’s latest monthly report showed just 106,000 new jobs were added in the past three months. It included steep downgrades of the estimates for jobs added in May and June, which suggested that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have started to seriously slow the economy. Photo / Getty Images

The US Labour Department’s latest monthly report showed just 106,000 new jobs were added in the past three months. It included steep downgrades of the estimates for jobs added in May and June, which suggested that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have started to seriously slow the economy. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s decision to fire the official responsible for compiling America’s jobs statistics drew condemnation from economic experts, but the White House gave no sign of backing away.

The decision to fire Bureau of Labour Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer raised questions about the future independence of agencies tasked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save