Home / World

Trump Administration to unveil farmer aid as China shuns US crops

Alan Rappeport and Kevin Draper
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Soybeans are harvested near Stuttgart, Arkansas. In 2025, it is 2018 all over again as the Trump Administration prepares to address the same policy crisis it faced seven years ago. Photo / Rory Doyle, The New York Times

Punishing Chinese tariffs that prompt painful retaliation. American farmers on the brink of bankruptcy. A multibillion-dollar bailout to keep farmers afloat.

It is 2018 all over again as the Trump Administration prepares to address the same policy crisis it faced seven years ago when President Donald Trump, who imposed stiff

