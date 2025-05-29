The US plans to revoke visas of Chinese students with ties to the CCP or studying sensitive subjects. Photo / Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced plans to crack down on Chinese holders of student visas and ramp up scrutiny of new visa applicants from China and Hong Kong, escalating the Trump administration’s confrontational approach to Beijing.

In a statement, Rubio said the State Department would work with the Department of Homeland Security to “aggressively revoke” visas of Chinese students in the United States, “including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields”. He did not specify which areas of study would be targeted.

Rubio also did not provide details about what additional measures the department would take to scrutinise new visa applicants.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has sought to penalise US colleges and universities accused of violating the President’s executive orders on antisemitism and diversity by threatening to curtail the number of international students. The State Department previously moved to strip visas from some foreign students whom the administration has accused of leading pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses.

Last week, the administration revoked Harvard University’s ability to enrol foreign students and said thousands of enrolled students must transfer or leave the country, a move that has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.