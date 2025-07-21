Martin Luther King jnr's children support transparency but fear the records could harm their father's legacy. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump administration has released hundreds of thousands of pages of records about the assassination of Martin Luther King jnr, despite concerns from the civil rights leader’s family.

“The American people have waited nearly 60 years to see the full scope of the federal government’s investigation into Dr King’s assassination,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement.

“We are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation’s history.”

Gabbard said more than 230,000 pages of documents were being released and were being published “with minimal redactions for privacy reasons”.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order after taking office declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and King.