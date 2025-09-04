Advertisement
Trump Administration expands the ‘war on terror’ to include low-level criminal drug couriers

By Charlie Savage
New York Times·
8 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is claiming the power to shift maritime counterdrug efforts from law enforcement rules to wartime rules. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

Analysis by Charlie Savage

By ordering the United States military to summarily kill a group of people aboard what he said was a drug-smuggling boat, President Donald Trump used the military in a way that had no clear legal precedent or basis, according to specialists in the laws of war and executive power.

Trump

