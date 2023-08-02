Trolls attack baby-faced police recruits for looking too young

The new recruits Alfie and Noah posted online by West Yorkshire Police. Photo / West Yorkshire Police/SWNS

The new recruits Alfie and Noah posted online by West Yorkshire Police. Photo / West Yorkshire Police/SWNS

A senior police officer had to step in and defend two baby-faced recruits after they became the target of online trolls who lambasted them with insults.

But within minutes of the image appearing on Twitter, the officers were being mocked for their youthful looks.

One commented: “1000 per cent bullied at school”, while another posed the question: “Has the pension got so bad that they have to start at 12?”

Another wrote: “What happens when the six-week school holidays are over?” Someone else said: “Should I be letting the NSPCC know about this?”

Other serving police officers also weighed in to defend the pair, who are thought to be on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship three-year programme.

Caroline Goode wrote: “They will get plenty of stick on the streets for looking young, much as I did.

“Some people may feel they can take liberties and quickly find out they were mistaken. They will do just fine. Wish them luck from an oldie, tell them enjoy their youthful looks while they can.”

Ch Supt Chris Casey, of the British Transport Police, added to the support, writing: “I recall starting as a very you[ng] looking 18-year-old special – a steep learning curve, but looking young didn’t hold me back.”

Student police officers can apply aged 17, but must be 18 to join the force.

Their training combines a mixture of classroom learning and practical experience. If successful, they gain a degree at the end of the three-year course.