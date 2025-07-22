Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trio jailed for human trafficking in the champagne industry, exploiting seasonal workers

AFP
4 mins to read

Every year, around 120,000 seasonal workers are recruited to pick the grapes grown across 34,000ha in the Champagne region. Photo / Getty Images

Every year, around 120,000 seasonal workers are recruited to pick the grapes grown across 34,000ha in the Champagne region. Photo / Getty Images

A French court today jailed three people for human trafficking in the champagne industry, exploiting seasonal workers and housing them in appalling conditions.

The Champagne region is under tough scrutiny, with another inquiry looking into the use of Ukrainians during the same 2023 harvest, which was marked by exceptional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save