'Trial by media': Australia's Attorney-General sues over rape allegation

Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter has launched a defamation action against the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and journalist Louise Milligan, confirming he will go under oath to deny an historical rape allegation they aired.

The broadcaster aired allegations Porter raped a 16-year old in 1988, when he was 17, a claim he vigorously denies.

Milligan, a Four Corners reporter, broke the news of an anonymous letter outlining the unsubstantiated allegations had been sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Labor frontbencher Penny Wong, and Greens senator Sarah-Hanson-Young.

Milligan did not name Porter, referring to a "senior cabinet minister", but he revealed himself publicly just days later.

A statement from Porter's lawyers today confirmed he had begun defamation proceedings against the ABC and Milligan.

It claimed the allegations were false and Porter had been subjected to "trial by media without regard to the presumption of innocence".

"Although he was not named, the article made allegations against a senior cabinet minister and the Attorney-General was easily identifiable to many Australians as the subject of the allegations," the statement said.

"Over the last few weeks, the Attorney-General has been subjected to trial by media without regard to the presumption of innocence or the rules of evidence and without any proper disclosure of the material said to support the untrue allegations.

"The trial by media should now end with the commencement of these proceedings."

ABC journalist Louise Milligan. Photo / Melbourne University Press

Porter will be represented by a powerful legal trio made up of Bret Walker SC, Sue Chrysanthou SC and Rebekah Giles, according to The Australian.

NSW Police were unable to pursue the matter after the alleged victim took her own life last year, and Porter rejected calls for an independent probe into the allegation.

But in what could prove the only opportunity for the Attorney-General to air his version of events in a legal setting, he confirmed he would be prepared to give evidence under oath during the defamation proceeding.

"The claims made by the ABC and Ms Milligan will be determined in a court in a procedurally fair process," his lawyers said.

"Mr Porter will have and will exercise the opportunity to give evidence denying these false allegations on oath.

"The ABC and Ms Milligan having published these allegations have damaged the reputation of the Attorney-General.

"This court process will allow them to present any relevant evidence and make any submissions they believe justifies their conduct in damaging Mr Porter's reputation."

Under defamation laws, the ABC would be able to defend itself on the basis of truth, requiring it to prove its reporting was accurate.

"If the ABC and Ms Milligan wish to argue the truth of the allegations, they can do so in these proceedings," the statement read.