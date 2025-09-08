Advertisement
Trial begins of French doctor Frederic Pechier accused of poisoning 30 patients, killing 12

By Angela Schnaebele and Pauline Froissart
Frederic Pechier, an anaesthetist now suspected of poisoning patients in 32 cases (with 13 lethal outcomes) at the Besancon hospital arrives at the Besancon courthouse in March 2023. French former anaesthetist Frederic Pechier goes on trial from this week for 30 cases of poisoning, including 12 fatalities. Photo / Arnaud Finistre, AFP

A French doctor goes on trial this week accused of intentionally poisoning 30 patients, 12 of whom died, in an alleged attempt to show off his resuscitation skills and discredit co-workers.

Frederic Pechier, 53, worked as an anaesthetist at two clinics in the eastern city of Besancon, when patients

