French former anaesthetist Frederic Pechier arrives at Besancon's courthouse, in Besancon, northeastern France. Photo / Romeo Boetzle, AFP
A French doctor accused of intentionally poisoning 30 child and adult patients, 12 of whom died, went on trial Monday, saying before the hearing he was not responsible for the “distress” of his alleged victims and their families.
Frederic Pechier, 53, worked as an anaesthetist at two clinics in theeastern city of Besancon when patients went into cardiac arrest in suspicious circumstances between 2008 to 2017. Twelve could not be resuscitated.
He is accused of triggering heart attacks in patients so he could show off his resuscitation skills and discredit co-workers.
Pechier’s youngest alleged victim, a 4-year-old identified as Teddy, survived two cardiac arrests during a routine tonsil operation in 2016. The doctor’s oldest alleged victim was 89.
The trial caps an eight-year investigation that stunned the medical community. Pechier has denied the charges.
Pechier was greeted on his arrival at the court by several relatives, including one who shouted: “Come on, Fredo”.
“It’s necessary to lay all the cards on the table,” Pechier told broadcaster RTL on Monday, adding that he had “strong arguments” in his defence.
Asked about the suffering of the families who will attend the trial, set to last until December, Pechier replied: “I understand it completely, but on the other hand, I am not responsible for their distress”.