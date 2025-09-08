Advertisement
Trial begins of Dr Frederic Pechier, accused of poisoning 30 patients in France

By Angela Schnaebele and Pauline Froissart
AFP·
4 mins to read

French former anaesthetist Frederic Pechier arrives at Besancon's courthouse, in Besancon, northeastern France. Photo / Romeo Boetzle, AFP

A French doctor accused of intentionally poisoning 30 child and adult patients, 12 of whom died, went on trial Monday, saying before the hearing he was not responsible for the “distress” of his alleged victims and their families.

Frederic Pechier, 53, worked as an anaesthetist at two clinics in the

