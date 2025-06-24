When the two-person crews released their payload, weighing a total of 27,215kg, their B-2 most likely surged briefly upward, Basham said.

For the pilots, it was almost certainly a new feeling.

Other bombers in the American arsenal, such as the B-1 and B-52, played big roles in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, dropping huge numbers of bombs in support of ground troops.

The B-2 — the most expensive plane in history, at US$2.2 billion a copy — played a much more specialised role.

For some of the pilots, Sunday’s mission was possibly the first time that they flew the B-2 in combat and dropped bombs.

The strikes also marked the first use of the GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs in combat.

In the hours after the strike US military and intelligence officials were still assessing the damage both to the site at Fordow and to the Iranian leadership’s psyche.

“Our hope is that the lesson that the Iranians have learned here is look, we can fly a bunker-buster bomb from Missouri to Iran completely undetected without landing once on the ground, and we can destroy whatever nuclear capacity you build up,” US Vice-President JD Vance told Fox News in an interview. “I think that lesson is what’s going to teach them not to rebuild their nuclear capacity.”

The first 30-plus hour B-2 missions took place during the 1999 war in Kosovo.

At the time, the idea of flying a combat sortie and returning home in time to pick up the kids from soccer practice was still novel and a bit surreal for those flying.

“It is kind of weird to get dressed in your own bathroom and then go into combat,” one B-2 pilot told the Wall Street Journal in the early days of the Kosovo war.

Since then, B-2 pilots have flown combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. The B-2 bombers, which were built to carry nuclear weapons, regularly fly deterrence missions in Europe and Asia from their Missouri base.

The past 25 years have taught the Air Force and its pilots a lot about flying long missions.

Today, staff doctors and physiologists at Whiteman Air Force Base specialise in helping B-2 pilots prepare their bodies to spend long stretches in the cockpit.

If they have sufficient notice, the pilots will try to adjust their sleep schedules so that their body clocks will be in sync with their mission.

Each B-2 is flown by a two-person crew. The small cockpit has room for a toilet and space behind the plane’s seats where a pilot can stretch out on a cot or a camping pad and take a brief nap. Both pilots are required to be in their seats during take-off, landing, aerial re-fuelling and for the duration of their time over enemy territory.

The planes are also equipped with small heaters to warm food, but many B-2 pilots prefer simple meals like sandwiches on long missions. “You learn to drink a lot of water,” said Basham, who flew combat missions into Kosovo.

The missions most likely played out in similar fashion to the sorties that B-2 pilots flew in earlier wars.

In those earlier missions in Kosovo and Iraq, pilots saw anti-aircraft guns and missiles in the sky beneath them. This time, Pentagon officials said the Iranians did not get off a shot at the B-2s or the F-35 fighter jet escorts.

In the earlier conflicts the B-2 pilots were dropping, at most, 910kg precision-guided bombs. This time the B-2s each dropped two 13,610kg munitions over their target.

Basham could not help but wonder what it felt like to shed that kind of weight.

“It’ll be interesting to hear from the pilots,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Greg Jaffe

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES