Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Training for pilots before Iran flight would have closely simulated the task

By Greg Jaffe
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A B-2 bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, approaches a KC-135R Stratotanker for refuelling. Photo / USAF, Getty Images file

A B-2 bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, approaches a KC-135R Stratotanker for refuelling. Photo / USAF, Getty Images file

In the years before they flew their 37-hour mission to strike Iran’s nuclear site at Fordow, the United States Air Force pilots spent at least 24 hours straight in a B-2 bomber flight simulator that is a replica of their cockpit.

In the days or weeks leading up to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World