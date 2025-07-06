A Eurostar train headed to London lost power in France and left passengers stranded for nine hours. Photo / 123RF

More than 800 passengers on a Eurostar train from Brussels bound for London were stranded for nine hours in northern France today after a technical failure, the rail operator said.

The malfunction left the passengers without air conditioning or working toilets, with the company saying it had carried out a “long and complex” operation to transfer the passengers to another train.

A Eurostar spokeswoman told AFP the train “came to a standstill with no power on board” between the northern cities of Lille and Calais.

She said passengers received water and the doors were opened to allow air to circulate.

Several passengers took to social media to vent at the delay and accuse Eurostar of a lack of communication.